Check out the SVU Episode Preview to Kelli Giddish’s final Law & Order

Giddish posted an Instagram message on Aug. 24, in which she announced that she was leaving the series.

“Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life,” She wrote. “I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

“I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Warren Leight, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years,” Elle continued. “I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU and put them toward everything that’s next to come….”

Giddish will be presenting the final Law & Order: SVU Episode Wednesday, December 8, at 9 p.m. on NBC