Check out the People’s Choice Awards’ Top Dressed Celebrities

These A-listers always bring their A-game on the red carpet.

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards are just days away, bringing together your favorite movie icons, TV stars, music artists and so many more for one of the most exciting pop culture celebrations of the year.

Over the years, style-star legends have rocked risk-taking and inspired looks that we simply can’t get enough of. This is the queen and embodiment of cool. Gwen Stefani, turned heads in a royally rad gown while being honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 PCAs. Meanwhile, Zendaya has opted for a classy and sexy midsection moment in the past while Kim Kardashian You will be seen in the most edgy outfits year after year.

Before a new crop of celebrities make us jealous with their immaculate fashion sense on the Dec. 6 red carpet, we’re talking a walk down PCAs memory lane.

Over the years, we’ve collected the most stylish looks. You can see all the holiday frocks, form-fitting suit and dresses you missed below.