Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

The Pioneer Woman is blazing a new trail.

Drummond shared another update about her weight loss journey three months after she revealed that she had lost 43 pounds in just five months.

“I almost lost 60 pounds now,” the 52-year-old Food Network star told Entertainment Tonight, adding that she feels “great, and that’s what matters” most of all.

While dropping weight wasn’t her ultimate goal, she admitted, “The scale was sort of a gauge for me that I was heading in the right direction. And it was never about ‘I have to lose this amount.’ It’s really about how I feel.”

Drummond also opened up about the small tweaks she made to her lifestyle that helped her transform her lifestyle.

“It changes your whole outlook, just having the routine of exercise in your day and, you know, I still eat the foods that I cook my family,” She elaborated. I still eat cake—I just eat a Rhode Island–sized piece instead of a Texas-sized piece!”