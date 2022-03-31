Check out the hilarious and star-studded 10 Percent trailer

It’s not all glamour and glitter in the movie-and-television business.

Sundance Now Original Series 10%Based on the French series of that title (Dix Pour Cent), Nightingale Hart’s agents navigate the tricky world of talent management. As the trailer for March 31 shows, it’s a difficult task that requires skill and manipulation.

Rebecca is shown in this preview, as she is played by Lydia LeonardEnlightening an assistant about how to avoid handling phone calls, especially from foreigners, is a good idea. Fleabag‘s lead. “I get a call from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and you don’t put her through?”She asks, and the assistant responds. “I said you were in a meeting.”

Rebecca has learned that it is possible to be a good person. “If you tell her I’m in a meeting, she knows it’s a lie.”

It is not difficult to see that she Was actually in a meeting, but as Rebecca puts it, “She doesn’t know that, does she?”

Of course, this is all satire—as far as we know. The original series is known as Contact My Agent The U.S. has many A-list stars, including Monica Bellucci, Juliette Binoche Sigourney Weber appeared in guest roles as dramatized versions of themselves.