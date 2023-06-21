Cheap Ring rival doorbell you have probably never heard before – now with free video storage

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Most people associate video doorbells with Ring or Nest.

There are cheaper brands available – some are changing to them in order to save money.

The Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 will store videos free for a three days

1

Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3 can store free videos for three days

Not only is the upfront price tag lower but many don’t charge you for storage, unlike Ring which costs £3.49 per month.

Xiaomi, a brand that is relatively unknown in the world of video doorbells.

And its Video Doorbell 3 has just been reduced by half price to £45.

Fury as Google doorbell cameras go 'offline' - how to check if yours is working
Genius Ring doorbell trick makes your lights flash each time someone knocks at the door

The ability to chat with your neighbours and view the outside of your house in real time is a great feature.

It is claimed that the battery only needs to be charged three times each year.

Cloud Storage is the biggest difference.

Xiaomi provides free 72-hour rolling cloud storage for motion-triggered videos.

If you don’t download the files before three days then they are deleted.

A shopper told us, “It looks good …””.

“I’m currently paying £3+ per month for Ring, was gonna switch to Amazon’s Blink for £2 per month, but at £0 per month this would pay for itself in less than 2 years (as long as they don’t introduce a charge in that time).”

This particular doorbell was designed for those who live in apartments or flats.

The device should never be used outdoors because it isn’t waterproof.

Remember this before you buy.

The prices listed in this post were accurate when the article was written, but they may have changed since then.

My pal couldn’t afford rent so I transformed an old caravan for her to stay in
Asda shoppers reveal huge savings with £130 worth of items scanning for £30

Research before you buy.

The best phone and gadget hacks

Cheap Ring rival doorbell you have probably never heard before - now with free video storage

You can find tips and tricks for all your mobile devices. Looking for those hidden features within your social media app? You’re covered.

We will pay you for your articles! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?

Latest News

Previous article
I call myself a thick cutie but guys always say my body is a horrible sight – I couldn’t care less, thanks

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder