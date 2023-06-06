ChatGPT accused by AI of creating a’massive unemployment’

Workers across the nation are seeing their work taken from them, and this is causing a growing fear that AI systems will cause widespread unemployment.

At least one content writer recently revealed his work would be replaced by ChatGPT – virtually killing his business in a matter of days.

“It wiped me out,” Eric Fein told Washington Post.

The 34-year old held 10 contracts in progress earlier this year.

He earned half his income because he charges $60 per hour.

In March however, Fein received a notification from his biggest client that they would instead be using ChatGPT.

Nine other companies soon followed.

Fein was only re-hired by one company out of the 10 original companies, despite his pleas to the other nine.

They company was not pleased with ChatGPT’s work, according to the Washington Post.

To ensure a steady income and solid future for himself and family, Fein told the outlet that he plans to enter a trade that AI hasn’t picked up just yet.

“A trade is more future proof,” Fein said.

Fein’s desire to change careers comes as many coders, writers, graphic designers, have begun to fear that AI systems like ChatGPT will soon be able to complete their job, leading to future layoffs.

Data compiled by reveals that in May, nearly 4,000 jobs were cut due to artificial intelligence. Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

A study by the Executive Outplacement Firm found that AI caused 3,900 jobs to be lost, while 19 598 were due to business closures.

Two months ago, Goldman Sachs estimated AI-based systems may replace as many as 300 million jobs.

“If generative AI delivers on its promised capabilities, the labor market could face significant disruption,” the March report reads.

“Using data on occupational tasks in both the US and Europe, we find that roughly two-thirds of current jobs are exposed to some degree of AI automation, and that generative AI could substitute up to one-fourth of current work.”

Many skeptics persist despite the growing fears.

The UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs Estimated that suggestion AI taking over the majority jobs is not realistic.

Department has stated that many of the technologies are not flexible or adaptable enough to be used in jobs by humans.

As AI develops, new technological advancements will create jobs.