Protestants in Germany attended the country’s first ChatGPT-led religious service generated entirely by artificial intelligence.

Since its release in November 2022, the chatbot gained popularity as it gives users a number of options, including writing essays and creating apps.

ChatGPT has hosted in Germany a full artificial intelligence-driven religious service with avatars created digitally.

Chatbots used an avatar that looked like a Black Man to deliver a message in front of over 300 people at a Friday morning service on June 9th, 2023.

ChatGPT led sermon in Germany

ChatGPT hosted more than 300 people for a 40 minute-sermon in St. Paul’s Church in Fürth, Bavaria, which included sermons, music, and prayers.

“Dear friends, it is an honor for me to stand here and preach to you as the first artificial intelligence at this year’s convention of Protestants in Germany,” the AI avatar told visitors at the church.

The sermon was created by ChatGPT and the University of Vienna’s theologian Jonas Simmerlein.

The church service took place as part of a bi-annual Protestant conference known as Deutscher Evangelischer Kirchentag.

The purpose of the sermon, according to sources, was to address artificial technology and religion.

“Of course, I can give you a final blessing,” the AI avatar told people. “However, please note that as an AI model, I have no religious beliefs or authority of my own.”

The AI-led sermon is met with a positive response by the public

A sermon led by ChatGPT sparked a great deal of discussion on social media.

“An AI chatbot delivers a sermon to a packed German church, telling congregants not to fear death,” one Twitter user Asking for help is a good idea. “Is this the future of religion?”

“How is it possible to listen to a sermon processed by a machine that does not know the true essence of life and death?” another asked.

Someone else wrote: “Roughly the same as doing a Google search for “church service” and cut and pasting.”