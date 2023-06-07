Chart My Music Rainbow Collage: How to create it?

To give your listening habits a visual form, Chart My Music is built to create a Spotify Collage, and here’s how it’s done.

Spotify is one of the world’s most popular music streaming services. It offers a variety of features, including the Wrapped feature, stats about you, and many more.

Sometimes, what can’t be found on Spotify is offered by third-party sites, only to make your streaming experience appeal visually also. That’s how we know about Instafest, which allows you to create your own music festival and poster using the top artists you have listened to.

Chart My Music allows you to create a Spotify Rainbow.

What is Spotify Rainbow Collage?

Spotify Rainbow Collage doesn’t look anything like its name suggests. In this sense, the collage isn’t outlined by a multi-colored border or doesn’t have anything to do with an actual rainbow.

The collage was created with a collage-maker based upon your listening preferences. It is a collage created using a collage maker based on your listening habits.

The only way to access the online collagraph maker is by signing up with the same email address or mobile number that you use for your Spotify account. The software doesn’t charge you for the collage.

Collages, which have become viral trends, can now be made via web or phone.

Chart My Music: How it works

Chart My Music can be found by searching directly on Google, or clicking on the link. Link This will take you directly to the program.

You will need to log in with the Spotify login credentials after you reach the website. After you have logged in successfully, you’ll be directed to Collage Settings which include:

Once you click Generate, the collage will appear. Share the results on social media.

Share your experience

While some Spotify users were surprised by their Rainbow collage, others apparently didn’t expect anything different.

One said: “My Spotify Rainbow Collage. Top 9. Didn’t expect it to look any different honestly.”

“Found a rainbow collage generator for Spotify and man I’m realizing how weird my music taste is and how much it varies. Like most of its normal and then there’s the good video game and movie music calling me out,” wrote another.

A third person shared: “I love my Spotify Rainbow collage! Although I expected something else.”