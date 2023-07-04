Charlize Theron’s Fantasy Flop Charts On Netflix Despite The Odds

“The Huntsman: Winter’s War” may have faced an uphill battle when it came out in theaters in 2016, but people seem to be warming up to the icy tale on Netflix. It definitely takes far more liberties with the original tale of “Snow White” than its predecessor, but perhaps the sequel bit off more than it could chew. The movie was criticized by many critics for being overstuffed and lacking in emotion. There were some who defended the movie “Winter’s War.”

Roxana Hasadi Chesapeake Family Magazine The film was released in 1997 and I was among the few who supported it. In my review, I wrote, “The story is dominated by women, with beautiful visual effects, and humor that the original lacked.” Multiple Oscar-winning actors are clearly enjoying themselves in front of camera. Cedric Nic-Troyan made his feature-length directorial début with this movie. He was the visual effects supervisor and second-unit director on the original film. Later, he’d direct Netflix’s Kate.

Even if “Winter’s War” gains a few more supporters with its turn on Netflix, it’s unlikely the series will ever turn into a trilogy. “The Huntsman 3” feels like a pipedream, and given the fact Disney is working on its own live-action “Snow White” story starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, there just isn’t enough room in this town for multiple “Snow White” franchises.