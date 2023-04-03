Charlie Day Did A Lot Of Grunting For Super Mario Bros.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” includes a wealth of what THR describes as “action sounds,” or “efforts” in voice acting parlance, mirroring the video game incarnations of the famous Italian brothers. As silly as it may seem, the various grunts and yelps let out by imperiled Mario and Luigi are a pretty fundamental part of many of the games’ sound design. It’s the small details that matter to the fans, and they have been putting pressure on the film’s stars since the beginning.

While much attention has been paid to Chris Pratt’s voice as Mario, Charlie Day will also come under fan scrutiny for his take on Luigi, as he’s not doing the typical video game voice either. “My guy might slip into a little Rhode Island here and there … [but I] was trying to get as much Brooklyn as I can,” Day told THR, referencing his natural accent from his home state in New England.

Day and Pratt are not the only voice actors that have to live up to iconic voices — grunts and all — in the eyes of fans. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will also feature actors like Jack Black, Seth Rogen, and Anya Taylor-Joy, and at least one of those actors has made it clear they made no attempt at disguising their own voice. The stars will have to wait and see if the fans embrace their individual approaches to voice acting when “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” hits theaters on April 5, 2023.