Charity launches UK’s first dedicated helpline for people who struggle sleeping

Charity launches UK's first dedicated helpline for people who struggle sleeping
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

A CHARITY has launched the UK’s first dedicated helpline — for people who have trouble sleeping.

A poll found that more than 25% of people have trouble sleeping, with half of those between 18 and 24 suffering from it.

The Sleep Charity is providing a five-day-a-week national helpline for people who have trouble sleeping

1

The Sleep Charity is providing a five-day-a-week national helpline for people who have trouble sleepingCredit: Getty

Now, The Sleep Charity is providing a five-day-a-week national helpline to help those struggling to get a good night’s rest.

Trained advisers will assist callers with their problems, offer advice and point them to services that can help.

In the poll, half of people said a bad night’s sleep affected their motivation, with three in ten suffering sore eyes or aching joints as a result.

One in seven people said that they have taken multiple days off work due to poor sleep over the last three months.

Furniture Village poll showed that almost a fifth reported having drank alcohol in order to sleep better.

Expert Dr Ranj Singh said: “Sleep is one of the most important things for a healthy lifestyle.

“A tired society is a grouchy, unproductive and unhealthy society.”

These “magic” eye masks can be used to treat migraines and insomnia.

Latest News

Previous articleLiving with my in-laws is unusual but it doesn’t bother me
Next articleTaylor Kinney’s Relationship Status What We Know About The ‘Chicago Fire’ Star’s Love Life

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder