Charity launches UK’s first dedicated helpline for people who struggle sleeping

A CHARITY has launched the UK’s first dedicated helpline — for people who have trouble sleeping.

A poll found that more than 25% of people have trouble sleeping, with half of those between 18 and 24 suffering from it.

1 The Sleep Charity is providing a five-day-a-week national helpline for people who have trouble sleeping Credit: Getty

Now, The Sleep Charity is providing a five-day-a-week national helpline to help those struggling to get a good night’s rest.

Trained advisers will assist callers with their problems, offer advice and point them to services that can help.

In the poll, half of people said a bad night’s sleep affected their motivation, with three in ten suffering sore eyes or aching joints as a result.

One in seven people said that they have taken multiple days off work due to poor sleep over the last three months.

Furniture Village poll showed that almost a fifth reported having drank alcohol in order to sleep better.

Expert Dr Ranj Singh said: “Sleep is one of the most important things for a healthy lifestyle.

“A tired society is a grouchy, unproductive and unhealthy society.”