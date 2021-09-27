Character Backstory Explained On Who Is Gracie in ‘The Walking Dead’

Character Backstory Explained On Who Is Gracie in ‘The Walking Dead’
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesTV Shows

Character Backstory Explained On Who Is Gracie in ‘The Walking Dead’

In the Season 8 episode “The Damned,” Rick (Andrew Lincoln) is ambushed by an unnamed Savior, one of the survivors under Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) leadership. He sees a “Grace Be God” tattoo on the man’s chest and finds a key in the man’s pocket. The key unlocks the door to a nursery where a baby is lying in a crib, and the name “Gracie” is painted on the wall above.

Rick contemplates taking Gracie home with him in the next episode, but Aaron — who had just lost his boyfriend, Eric (Jordan Woods-Robinson) — says he can take the baby to the Hilltop Colony.Character Backstory Explained On Who Is Gracie in ‘The Walking Dead’

Aaron eventually adopts Gracie and starts raising her in the Alexandria Safe-Zone, where she grows up alongside Judith (Cailey Fleming), Rick’s adoptive daughter, and R.J. (Antony Azor), Rick’s son with Michonne (Danai Gurira).

Latest News

Previous articleWoman left fuming after her house sitter leaves home worse than when she left it
Next articleGlam gran shares unreleased snap from teenage years and fans think she’s barely aged

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder