Chaotic scenes on London’s Oxford Street as reports of ‘man with gun’ leads to outbreaks of looting

ARMED police rushed to a London tourist hotspot after reports of a man with a gun caused chaos at Oxford Street.

After receiving reports that a gunman was on a busy street in central London, officers were dispatched.

4 Armed officers rushed to the scene after reports of a gunman Credit: Paul Brown

4 Huge crowds showed up to the crime scene Credit: Paul Brown

Cops were unable to find the gunman, and reported that there were no injuries from the scene.

Huge crowds gathered at the crime scene with many emergency services.

Eyewitnesses say that gangs robbed a sweet shop and started looting.

Multiple suspects were taken into custody on suspicion of affray.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police called 21:30hrs to report of a man with a firearm in Oxford Street, Westminster.

“Specialist firearms officers deployed immediately & conducted extensive area searches. No suspects were found. There are no reports of injuries.

“A large crowd gathered at the scene, resulting in some small outbreaks of disorder. A number of people were arrested on suspicion of affray & taken into custody.

“Officers remain on scene.”

It comes after a man was stabbed to death in a “random and unprovoked” attack in broad daylight at the popular tourist location in July.

Stephen Dempsey (66) was stabbed to death in the heart while he was waiting outside the Microsoft store at Oxford Circus.

Swansea’s 26-year old man has been charged with the murder of a man who was killed in central London.

Tedi Fanta Hagos (26), from Swansea was charged with the murder and possessing an offense weapon.

4 Officers were unable to track down the alleged gunman Credit: Paul Brown

4 Multiple arrests were made after the incident Credit: Paul Brown