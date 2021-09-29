Channing Dungey on Children’s Institute and Return to Warner Bros.

For the 2021 Power of Women issue, Variety spoke with several women in the entertainment industry who are using their voices to benefit worthy causes. Click here to read more.

A decade ago, the ABC drama series “Scandal” was headed for cancellation after it struggled through a little-watched seven-episode first season. Dungey, the then head of drama programming at ABC Entertainment, had fought to have Shonda Rhimes cast a Black actor for the role. Dungey presented a passionate case for renewal to a room full of Disney top brass in 2012, including Bob Iger (CEO) and Anne Sweeney (ABC TV Group chief).

“I went into that room and said, ‘As a Black woman, I am speaking out in favor of this show, written and created by a Black woman and starring a Black woman. It deserves a second season,” Dungey recalls.

“Scandal” As a buzzy success, he ran for six more years. This made Kerry Washington a superstar.

Dungey has held onto that rallying cry throughout the turmoil and resurgence in social justice movements regarding race, gender, and equity.

“You’re not going to have storytelling that is meaningfully inclusive and diverse if you don’t have those people who are in the position of making these decisions,” Dungey says. “It’s more than just checking the box. It’s my job as a senior leader to make sure our writers’ rooms are populated the right way and that our director slate looks the way we want it to look — and to have those hard conversations when it isn’t that way.”

It’s that spirit of doing the hard work that has drawn Dungey to Los Angeles-based Children’s Institute, where she is a board member. The non-profit organization cuts through the red tape to provide services for children and their families. This includes parental support groups, early childhood education programs, and assistance for juvenile justice offenders. The nonprofit works with about 30,000 families a year through its programs in public schools and at multiple Children’s Institute centers in the Los Angeles area.

Dungey became involved with Children’s Institute after the death of her close friend and former ABC colleague, Suzanne Patmore-Gibbs, who had been a board member. Patmore-Gibbs’ father asked Dungey to assume the board seat after his daughter died unexpectedly at the age of 50 in 2018.

Children’s Institute’s work to break the cycle of poverty for underprivileged families has been eye-opening for Dungey, who is also a founding board member of girls empowerment organization Step Up.

“What I love is that the services are both easily accessible and very hands-on for families who are in need,” she says of Children’s Institute. “I’m a big believer in where your journey begins really shapes the course of your life.”

Dungey’s path to Hollywood started in a suburb of Sacramento, where she grew up with her younger sister, actor Merrin Dungey. Channing Dungey attended UCLA in high school, initially as a major in political science, but she changed to the School of Theater, Film and Television by her junior year.

In 1991, she graduated from UCLA and started to climb the ladder in an exciting time for the movie industry. She worked as a story editor at Steven Seagal’s Steamroller Prods. when that company was turning out action hits for Warner Bros. “You might remember that those movies weren’t long on story,” she quips, but “I was there two and a half years and worked on four movies.”

Then in 1993, Warner Bros. recruited Dungey as a creative executive at the studio, putting her on the path that would take her to the heights of executive leadership in Hollywood.

Dungey grew up in a predominantly white Northern California area. She was used to being the only Black person present in most situations. She noticed something when she got to Warner Bros. that it was overwhelmingly male. “I came in when people were still routinely referring to women who were working in the business as ‘D girls,’” Dungey says.

She went on to achieve many firsts in her career, including becoming the first Black woman to serve as entertainment president of a Big Three network — at ABC from 2016 to 2018. Dungey’s return to Warner Bros. in January of this year (after two years as a VP at Netflix) is a milestone in more ways than one.

“When I meet young people who say, ‘You inspire me. I want to be you when I grow up’ — it’s humbling and flattering,” She says. “I’m grateful to be that person for the generation of women and girls behind me.”

