Channel 4’s extreme television show turns grim, Channel 4 star left in terror

CHANNEL 4’s Rise and Fall raised the bar for shock-tv early on in the series, when contestants had the option of eating dog food to make money.

However, last night’s participants were once again subject to the grind – making many viewers mad.

Rise and Fall's Grafters had to remove a room of Cockroaches from the kitchen with their cooking utensils

Some viewers were critical of the show's cruelty to animals.

Grafters, who live in misery down the basement floor, were taught to manage hundreds of live cockroaches.

The Rulers of the Rise and Fall penthouse who will benefit from the funds they raise, meanwhile, watched.

As the bugs rushed into the room, contestants were left screaming. Their challenge was to catch as many of them into a clear box.

Many Channel 4 viewers were feeling the same, one even tweeting “Omg! My worst nightmare!”

Other contestants were worried about the animals. They were picked up with their kitchen utensils and carried or thrown.

One viewer wrote: “So many roaches being crushed & killed for the sake of entertainment.”

Another one said “Cruelty and cruelty to animals for the sake of entertainment.” Shame on yours.

A third said: “why are reality shows still using animals for entertainment I don’t care if it’s a snail or a cockroach it’s still a living being that doesn’t deserve being chucked into a room of people for entertainment.”

A number of people pointed out the similarities to the Bushtucker Trials of the jungle, one naming it “I am a Celeb indoors”.

Rise and Fall’s ‘grafters’ were also challenged with snails. Locusts and maggots are also on the table.

They found it easy to bring the snails back to the box. However, the cockroaches were too hardy to get enough to complete the ‘work shift’. This means less money in their jackpot.

Greg James is the host of the show. Last month Greg challenged the cast to clear plates full of dog food.

Both Builder Jack and Connor struggled with the dog dinners.

One viewer said: “This pet food challenge may just be the singular grimmest thing I’ve ever seen on TV.”

Channel 4’s Rise And Fall is back tonight at 10pm

In an earlier episode of the series, cast members were offered cash for dog food.