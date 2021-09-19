Changing Rooms ‘set to be axed’ as Channel 4 reboot ‘loses third of viewers’

Originally running on BBC Two from 1996 to 2004 and attracting 10 million viewers, Changing Rooms was a huge hit which influenced our homes.

With great fanfare, it returned to our screens this summer after 17 years.

However, the show was abandoned by a third of its viewers after just three episodes.

A television source told The Mirror: “Channel 4 will be wondering what has gone wrong. A lot was put into it but it doesn’t seem to have caught on.”

“It won’t be missed.”

Original Changing Rooms design guru Laurence Lllewellyn-Bowen once again helped guide well meaning homeowners as they made over a neighbour’s room.









LLB was joined by Anna Richardson, 50, who helms C4’s raunchy dating show Naked Attraction. Carol Smillie’s original host was replaced by Richardson.

The new lineup also includes Jordan Cluroe (designer), Russell Whitehead (carpenter) and Tibby Sing (penny).

Its strange designs quickly earned the show ridicule. In the first episode, blonde wigs were hung from a wall at a Swansea home in South Wales.









Some viewers said the show was like watching paint dry. One branded it ­“horrific” and another called it “one of the worst things I’ve ever seen”.

A reviewer in the Guardian wrote that the designs were so awful they could scar viewers for life.

Central Recorder reached out to Channel 4 to get a comment.

A reboot of Changing Rooms would have been a huge success with 90s nostalgia high and a younger generation keen on interior design.









Carol Smilie was the original host and made clear her feelings when the new version launched.

Carol, 59, took her Twitter account to criticize the decision to remove her from the DIY reboot.

Carol hosted the BBC’s original series between 1996 and 2003. Laurence Llewelyn Bowen was her co-presenter on Channel 4.

After being forced to quit due to scheduling conflicts Davina McCall was the first TV presenter to be replaced. Anna Richardson, 50, replaced McCall.

Channel 4 has said: “The commission was for one series. A decision won’t be made until series one has finished.”

