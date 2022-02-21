Changes To Make To Your Diet If You Have Diverticulitis

Changes To Make To Your Diet If You Have Diverticulitis
By Tom O'Brien
The Mayo Clinic recommends a variety of low-fiber foods such as white pasta, white bread, and skinless potatoes for helping calm a diverticulitis flare-up. You can also eat eggs, fish, poultry, and soft vegetables that are canned or cooked for long enough. Just make sure there aren’t any seeds or skins, as these can cause irritation. Applesauce, ripe bananas, and cantaloupes are also fine, per Cleveland Clinic

In order to avoid eating too much fiber, you’ll want to avoid whole grains, certain fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans, and popcorn while your intestines heal.

As symptoms improve, you should slowly add fiber back to your diet. Fiber helps control problems caused by diverticula when you’re not having a flare-up. According to WebMD, assigned females at birth (AFAB) younger than 51 should aim for 25 grams of fiber in their diet daily. Assigned males at birth (AMAB) younger than 51 should get 38 grams of fiber per day. For AFAB over 51, aim for 21 grams of fiber daily, and for AMAB over 51, aim for 30 grams.

