Change new Facebook setting to stop app ‘tracking you around the web’

FACEBOOK is changing how it uses cookies – small chunks of data that track what users are doing online.

On Wednesday, the tech giant revealed major changes to how Europeans consent to cookies.

2 Facebook has announced a new menu coming soon that will give users more control over how the company tracks them across the web Credit: Alamy

It means users on the continent now have more control over how the company stalks them across the web.

These changes will give users more control over privacy and align the company’s practices to EU data protection laws.

“We’re making some changes to our cookie consent controls in the European region,” Facebook said.

“This work is part of our ongoing efforts to give people greater control over their privacy.”

As part of the changes, the company has added a new settings menu to Facebook and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

People using the services across Europe can visit the menu to manage their cookie consent decisions “at any time”, according to Facebook.

The menu will offer people a more “granular” level of control over their cookie choices and more information on what cookies are used for.

The information includes the data Facebook receives via other apps and websites.

The tech giant in California didn’t give any timeframe on when the service would be available across Europe.

Users will be prompted to review the consent options once it has done so.

Cookies are tasty baked goods, but they’re also an important part of your daily life.

They are tiny pieces of text that can be stored on internet browsers to store information.

Facebook uses them to track your activity across the web – not just on Facebook or Facebook-owned services like Instagram.

This allows the social media giant to personalize the ads that you see on its platform based upon your interests and likes.

That’s because cookies can store data on everything from your browsing history to the amount of time you spend on a website – and even the items in your shopping basket.

Facebook claims that it uses two types cookies to track its users.

There are two types of cookies: persistent cookies and session cookies. These cookies expire when your browser is closed.

Facebook also uses data lumps for advertising purposes. They use them to verify your account, and to improve the site’s performance.

Although cookies can personalize your web experience, privacy experts are critical of their intrusive nature.

Critics argue that a user’s browsing history should remain private and so should not be recorded just to target them with ads.

Under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the new data protection law passed by the EU in 2018, companies like Facebook are required to informs users of what data their apps and websites collect.

They must also inform users of what data they have collected, how it was used, who it was shared with and how the user can refuse certain cookies.

Oliver Dowden, UK culture secretary, said earlier this month that he plans to reform UK data laws in order to diverge from the EU-enacted GDPR. The rules regarding cookies are expected to remain the same.

2 Like many social media sites, Facebook uses cookies to track your web activity in order to target ads on its platform Credit: Alamy

