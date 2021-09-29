Chal Mera Putt 3 All Set To Stream Online and in Cinemas

Another day, another movie was added to the neverending watchlist…

Already, film fans have had so much to praise 2021 for, whether they’re eager for horror, action, or everything in between.

However, there are still many highly anticipated projects that will be released soon.

With the much-delayed No Time to Die finally with audiences, the talk has once again turned to sequels to other films. You have big blockbuster efforts like Spider-Man: No Way Home to look forward to, but then there’s the latest film from director Janjot Singh.

The third installment in his (now) trilogy recently captured attention after a trailer dropped shortly before the film’s actual release. So, with hype through the roof at the moment, there’s no better time to highlight where to watch Chal Mera Putt 3.

Where to watch Chal Mera Putt 3

Chal Mera Putt is available to watch in cinemas from Friday, October 1st, 2021.

However, it’s worth noting that this isn’t a wide release and the film will only be showing in select cinemas.

Before you go to your local multiplex or arthouse, make sure to check the websites of each cinema to find out if there are screenings available.

As of yet, there is no news regarding a streaming release date, so if you’re wishing to see the anticipated sequel upon initial release then the big screen is the place to be.

You may already know that the film stars Amrinder Gill, Simi Chahal, Hardeep Gill, and Garry Sandhu, but what else can you expect?

What is the movie about, you ask?

The third movie follows two Indians and Pakistanis who are forced to live in hardships in the UK.

The story will follow the journey of an illegal immigrant who attempts to enter the UK. This film is both dramatic and funny.

The trailer has already teased several notable bombshells, including Amrinder telling Simi that he won’t be marrying her because he’s scared to surrender his freedoms.

Simi is unresponsive. But, that’s certainly not all…

We see glimmers of these recognizable characters as elderly people, suggesting that audiences are set to witness a significant time jump, learning about the protagonists’ lives many years down the line.

Fresh in our memories

If you’re impressed by how soon the release date rolled around, there may be a reason.

The sequel to the trilogy opened in March 2020. That’s a month that stands out.

Why? Well, it’s the month that many territories entered the first lockdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This resulted in the film being delayed significantly. It was re-released in cinemas in August and September to allow audiences to catch up with their favorite characters from the original.

Many fans have reacted to this over on Twitter while expressing their excitement for the third entry in the wake of a trailer:

Chal Mera Putt 3 is in select cinemas from Friday, October 1st, 2021.