Chainsaw Man 9 Episode Release Date, Timing and Recap

Chainsaw Man’s episode 9 is due to be available at the following time: What are the details? And what was the episode like last week? ‘Gunfire’?

Chainsaw Man impresses with every new episode. The eighth edition last week is undoubtedly the most memorable of all the Fall episodes.

It is now also the best-rated anime MAPPA has ever produced MyAnimeListA fantastic 8.83/10.

Here is everything you need to know about episode 9; including the international release date, and time as well as a quick recap of last week’s broadcast.

Chainsaw Man Episode 9 scheduled To premiere in Japan, on Wednesday, December 7th, and internationally on Tuesday, Dec 6th for most international fans.

The eighth episode from the MAPPA-led adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga will Release for global streaming via Crunchyroll These times are:

Pacific Time – 9 AM

Eastern Time – 12 PM

British Time – 5 PM

European Time – 6 PM

India Time – 10:30 PM

Philippine Time – 1 AM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 3:30 AM

Every Tuesday, Episodes of the Chainsaw Man English Dubbed Version are also released at 12:30 PMPT/3:30 PM ET/8.30PM GMT.

Episode 8: A brief recap ‘Gunfire’

Chainsaw Man Episode Denji was being seduced by Himeno 8 and our protagonist is able to remember Makima because he had a Chupa Chups Lollipop in his hand. Pochita hears his apology and learns that he wishes to be a virgin to Makima.

In the morning, Himeno and Denji agree that the previous night’s antics were a mistake, but the two bond over a deal that they form; Himeno helps Denji get with Makima, if Denji helps Himeno get with Aki.

Makima was on her way from Tokyo to see her bosses. Then suddenly, all the other passengers began to draw guns. Makima receives a bullet to the head.

Across the country, division 4 members are attacked ‘Order 66’ Stile executions. Denji and Himeno are enjoying breakfast at a Ramen Shop when an unknown man begins asking Denji questions about his food preferences. This man then produces a photo of the Yakuza boss whom Denji worked for in episode 1 and draws his own pistol; shooting Denji and Himeno before being swallowed by Aki’s Kon.

A man is transformed into a hybrid devil and a katana blade emerges from his body. He slices through Kon. Aki defeats him. However, another brunette-haired girl takes his place.

Himeno gives her life so that her Ghost Devil may defeat them. However, the monster is swallowed by the large snake controlled by the blonde-haired woman. The episode ends with only a pile of Himeno’s clothes remaining and the Ghost Devil defeated.

Episode 8 is the most viewed episode of all time

Episode 8 from Chainsaw Man’s anime series is now the most viewed episode on IMDB or MyAnimeList.

Continue reading MAALThese are the episodes’ rankings:

Episode 1 ‘Dog and Chainsaw’ – 4.6/5

Episode 2 ‘Arrival in Tokyo’ – 4.5/5

Episode 3 ‘Meowy’s Whereabouts’ – 4.6/5

Episode 4 ‘Rescue’ – 4.6/5

Episode 5 ‘Gun Devil’ – 4.6/5

Episode 6 ‘Kill Denji’ – 4.5/5

Episode 7 ‘The Taste of a Kiss’ – 4.5/5

Episode 8 ‘Gunfire’ – 4.7/5

Continue reading IMDBThese are the episodes’ rankings:

Episode 1 ‘Dog and Chainsaw’ – 8.8/10

Episode 2 ‘Arrival in Tokyo’ – 8.2/10

Episode 3 ‘Meowy’s Whereabouts’ – 8.7/10

Episode 4 ‘Rescue’ – 8.6/10

Episode 5 ‘Gun Devil’ – 8.5/10

Episode 6 ‘Kill Denji’ – 8.5/10

Episode 7 ‘The Taste of a Kiss’ – 8.3/10

Episode 8 ‘Gunfire’ – 9.6/10

“The animation was peak. This anime is perfect. You have everything you are looking for. If you liked Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer, you are probably gonna love this masterpiece of an anime. It has the great demons (more like monsters), awesome characters, fabulous acting, and a perfect pilot. All the episodes so far is peak anime. One of the best animes I have watched by far. Although there is a bunch of gore in it and weird premisses. That’s the only reason I’m rating this a nine and not a ten. This is a must watch for AoT lovers. Worth the watch. One of the best anime by far.” – User review, via IMDB.

