Chad Daybell Will Not Be Charged for Attempted Murder of Wife’s Ex-Nephew-in-Law Brandon Boudreaux

Chad Daybell will not be charged for the attempted murder of Brandon Boudreaux, his wife’s former nephew-in-law, officials said.

According to local Arizona outlet Fox 10, Boudreaux told authorities in 2019 that he saw someone open fire at him inside his Tesla from the back of a Jeep when he pulled into his driveway.

“I heard the bang, and immediately I pulled forward because I’m getting shot at,” said Brandon Boudreaux in a body camera video captured that year.

Boudreaux said the bullet shattered his vehicle’s window. “All I could think was someone shooting at me. What do I do? I need to hit the gas and get out of here,” said Boudreaux.

According to the outlet, a police report included allegations that Daybell, his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her brother, Alex Cox, prepared to murder Boudreaux. They allegedly tinted the windows of Jeep Wrangler and then removing the backseat and back wheel before setting them aside in a storage unit in Rexburg, Idaho.

Originally the couple was recommended to receive attempted murder charges, but more than two years later, investigators identified the shooter as the Vallow’s late brother, Alex Cox, who died in December 2019, according to the outlet. As a result, prosecutors decided to not pursue Daybell in the case, but Vallow Daybell’s recommended charge is still being reviewed, Fox 10 reported.

Daybell is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife Tammy Daybell. Daybell and Vallow Daybel are also facing charges in connection to the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. The two were believed to be missing for more than six months when their remains were found months later in Daybell’s backyard.

This is just one piece of the family’s complicated history, as Cox was identified as the shooter of Charles Vallow, Vallow Daybell’s fourth husband, in July of 2019 — just months before Bordeaux’s attempted murder.

The death of Tammy, Daybell’s ex-wife, was originally believed to have been due to natural causes after she was found dead in her home. Because of details discovered in 2020 and the discovery of the JJ and Tylee’s remains, Tammy’s body was exhumed and it was discovered that she had been asphyxiated, according to CBS News.

Daybell has since been charged with conspiracy as well as first-degree murder of Tammy. Daybell and Vallow Daybell both are charged in the murder of Vallow Daybell’s children.

Daybell’s murder trial is scheduled for January 2023. Vallow Daybell has been deemed not competent to proceed with the charges against her and stand trial. Daybell and Vallow Daybell have pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.