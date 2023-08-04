Celine’s sister, reveals new drastic measures for singer Celine’s declining health.

Claudette Dion has provided an update to fans about the health of her sister, CELINE Dion. She was recently diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Power Of Love singer, aged 55, had to postpone her recent world tour because of a rare neurological condition that causes muscles to tense up uncontrollably.

2 Celine Dion’s sister Claudette gave fans an updated on Celine’s health following her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome

There is currently no cure for Stiff Person Syndrome , which can leave sufferers as “human statues”, sometimes unable to walk or talk.

Claudette now reveals that Celine’s sister Linda has moved in the home of Celine to care for her.

She told Le Journal de Montreal (viaSheMazingLinda has been working with scientists who are experts in rare conditions.

You can call me “Whenever I want” [Celine] Claudette: “I speak with my sister Linda. She lives in the same house as her, and Linda tells me how hard she works.”

The top experts in this rare field have been as involved as she could be.

Celine’s heartbreaking diagnosis was revealed in December of last year.

Only about one out of every one million people have been diagnosed with this syndrome, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Celine Canadian told her fans that she will do everything possible to minimise the symptoms.

People with SPS usually respond to the high dosages of diazepam that is commonly used as an anti-anxiety drug.

Although pain relievers can improve symptoms, they cannot cure the condition.

Claudette stated: “We haven’t found a medication that is effective, but it’s important to keep hope.”

I honestly believe that she needs some rest. She is always going above and beyond [when performing]She always strives to achieve the highest level of excellence.

It’s important to listen. You should listen.

Claudette said that the family of Celine “trusts” her that she will be able to find a way to regain her stage presence.

“[Performing] She is disciplined and organized in all areas of her life,” said the woman.

Celine cancelled her tour in May due to her declining health.

For now, that means there won’t be any shows in France.

“It’s with great disappointment that I have to inform you today of the Courage World Tour cancellation.

I’m sorry that I’ve disappointed you all again. Even though I am working hard to regain my strength, touring is still very challenging even when one’s at 100 percent.

The show should be cancelled until you are ready.

“I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”