Celine Dion cancels 2022 North America Tour Dates due to Health Reasons

Celine Dion will be ending her Courage World Tour in the United States and Canada early. Fans were informed by the singer that she will be spending spring recuperating from her recent injury. “severe and persistent muscle spasms”This could hinder her ability to perform.

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,”Dion stated this in a statement. “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.”

The remaining North American stretch of Dion’s Courage World Tour was set for dates between March 9 and April 22. The tour began before the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw live entertainment shut down in March 2020. Dion had already performed 52 shows throughout North America.

As of now, the Courage World Tour’s European stretch of performances is still on the books for Dion. The first concert will be held in Birmingham, England on May 25th.

This isn’t the first shift in scheduling Dion has elected to commit to for the sake of medical recovery. Due to muscle spasms which were interfering with her ability perform and rehearse, Dion had to postpone her Las Vegas residency. The residency was initially scheduled for November 2021. Additional 2022 dates were added in January and Februar.