Celine Dion Allegedly Not Seen For 260 Days, Report Claims Renewed Fears For Her Well-Being

Celine Dion was last seen in public in May 2021. One report says she’s struggling behind closed doors, and her disappearance is a cause for concern. Gossip Cop investigates.

Celine Dion ‘Hiding For 260 Days!’

According to New Idea, Dion’s behavior is ringing alarms of fear. She was forced to cancel her Las Vegas residency and later her U.S. tour dates because of ongoing health issues. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer hasn’t been seen since a May Instagram post with her family, so she’s apparently getting reclusive, the outlet argues.

To make matters worse, she’s still mourning the death of her husband René Angélil. “I would be lying if I said I’m fine,” Dion once wrote. Luckily, she still has the support of her friends, family, and fans, all of whom are offering love and support during this difficult time.

Where Did This Come From?

This entire story is built off of three publicly available Instagram posts, so there’s no insight on offer whatsoever. It’s true that Celine Dion had to cancel tour dates, but this also means she was working hard to fulfill those dates before she dropped. Nothing would have been scheduled in the first place. The tabloid is choosing to craft a cruel narrative about Dion’s life, but it’s just as easy to craft a narrative about the love of her family or tireless work ethic instead.

The only real novel information in this story is that big number: 260 days. The tabloid’s title says she’s “in hiding for 260 days.” The story itself is just spent reviewing her Instagram page with little mention of her “reclusive life” apart from the title. This is a bait-and-switch tactic because the title and story don’t quite match up.

Do you know what’s been going on for the last 260 days? Dion was working hard to get ready for her residency and tour, and COVID-19 ravaged the world. The Omicron variant crested, making any outdoor outing a bad idea. You shouldn’t attack someone just for keeping themselves out of the spotlight.

New Idea is so obsessed with Dion that it’s crafting stories when she’s literally just sitting at home. It exploits the death of Angélil and misleads readers all in one fell swoop. This wafer-thin story should be disregarded. This simply is not worth reporting on.

Dumb Dion Diegesis

This tabloid enjoys bait-and-switch stories and plastering a number of days onto whatever drivel it can come up with. In 2020, it promised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had split up 83 days ago. This number was obviously pulled from thin air, for the two are still together. It later announced a reunion between Harry and Prince William after 298 days apart. These days look scintillating on a cover, but the stories were not remotely accurate.

Gossip Cop sees trashy Dion stories all the time. The cancellation of these tour dates gave some truly wretched tabloid carte blanche to attack her physical and mental health. In reality, she’s just facing a setback and hopes to get back on tour as soon as possible. One thing is true in this story, however: Her fans are providing love and support.

