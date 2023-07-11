Celine Boy Kim Taehyung’s impact is ‘insane,’ according to the fashion industry

BTS’ heartthrob Kim Taehyung has been hailed the nickname ‘sold out king’ by fans as products he wears always end up selling out – and in some cases, within minutes. As Celine’s brand ambassador, it appears Kim Taehyung’s global impact has only magnified.

K-pop‘s worldwide icon Kim Taehyung, aka BTS V, is known to be a true fashionista who receives attention for owning gender-fluid style. Designer Ruslan Baginskiy once gave a shout-out to V for wearing a gender-neutral hat in the Butter music video. Now named as a Celine brand ambassador, V’s influence is even seeing women’s products sell out.

Celine Boy Kim Taehyung is a salesman who can sell almost anything

From hoodie to women’s sunglasses, Kim Taehyung is proving the nickname ‘sold out’ king has been well-earned as multiple Celine items are being stripped off online shelves after he’s seen wearing them. K-media reported Tae’s sunglasses sold out within moments of him flaunting them.

Kim Taehyung’s beige and black Celine hoodie that he wore at different occasions also sold out completely, proving the K-pop icon’s massive impact.

The hoodie appears to be back. Stocks in certain sizes, but it does depend on what country you’re purchasing it from and what size you need.

Taetae Fans Talk about V Impact

BTS V fans regularly gush about the star’s impact on the fashion world, which they believe has been ever expanding. Swooning over Tae’s Celine impact, a fan wrote: “The power of SOLD OUT KING KIM TAEHYUNG making the items he wore from his CELINE accessories, clothes and shoes to be out-of-stock. His impact is just lNSANE.”

Another fan talked about a green hoodie that V was wearing in a Wooga photo saying: “The Green Celine hoodie Taehyung wore retailing for INR ~94K (nearly 1 lakh) is completely sold out. Taehyung’s Impact as always!”

A third fan wrote: “The Taehyung impact on Celine, increased (peaked) in Google Trends 2023, became #1 of the top 3 most popular sunglasses this summer among female customers as it was worn by him and it’s reported on sales of sunglasses increasing by 130%, influencing other celebrities with his looks!”

BTS V’s solo debut is coming soon

V’s much-deserved solo debut is coming soon, and his fandom can’t wait! Multiple sources have revealed V may make his solo debut this year and as his ‘overseas’ schedule increases, fans are waiting for the new KTH era to begin!

HITCASIA is the place to go for all Asian entertainment. Facebook, TwitterThen, Instagram.