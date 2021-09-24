Celebs including Kimberley Walsh want nation to gather on sofas today – here’s why

A host of celebrities including former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely have joined forces to back the brilliant new BT Big Sofa Summit initiative.

BT – the largest provider of consumer mobile and fixed broadband communications services in the UK – wants to help the nation become greener by making small but important lifestyle changes.

They will reveal how they have reduced their energy waste and give advice on how you could hold a Big Sofa Summit.

Furthermore, BT will show Brits how to cut household emissions – and bills – by explaining the benefits of the latest smart technology, including smart speakers, lighting, switches, thermostats and energy monitors.









Kimberley said: “The Big Sofa Summit wants to get you talking with your family, partner or housemate about the environment and the small things you can do to be a little bit greener. And the best thing is, you don’t need any fancy equipment or specialist expertise – just a desire to do your bit! It’s dead simple. Just take a seat and start chatting.”

It might seem difficult to take any positives from Covid-19, but when it led to flights being grounded, there was a seven per cent reduction in global CO2 emissions.





Everything we discuss is something we can do to contribute to a larger change. Q. Why is it important for all members of the family to be involved in eco-friendly living so that we don't have a climate crisis?

A. Because that's the only way that we can help the planet – everyone needs to do their bit, no matter if it's kids or grandparents. It's very much a case of teamwork makes the dream work. Q. As a mum, what's your biggest worry when it comes to climate change?

A. I think parents worry about what it will do to their children and future generations.

A. Turning down the heat would be number one. I’m definitely guilty of having it all the way up when I don’t need to.

Setting a 4-minute timer for your shower can help you save energy.

And lastly, I think it’s probably something as simple as turning lights off when I’m not using them. It might sound like it won’t make a difference, but the amount of energy waste you can cut down on by doing that will go a long way.

Then, earlier this year, the UK Government put climate change at the heart of economic recovery by awarding up to £40million in grants to help recovering businesses build back more sustainably. It couldn’t come at a better time.

Urgent action is now needed to reduce greenhouse gases, which trap the sun’s energy when fossil fuels are burned.

Extreme weather events have highlighted the impacts of climate change in recent times. Indeed, a recent study* revealed that this is the third most important issue for people, after mental and physical health.

A majority of people feel unable to make a difference, according to the study. But you don’t need to be a world leader to help tackle the problem. We can all reduce our carbon footprints from the comfort of our homes.

BT, the telecom giant, has been a pioneer in climate change. BT set a target to reduce its carbon footprint almost 30 years ago. It is now pledging net zero emissions by 2030 for its operations and net zero emission by 2040 for its supply chains and customer emissions. BT already uses 100 per cent renewable electricity worldwide, and plans to move the majority of its 33,000 vehicles over to electric or zero-carbon-emissions vehicles by 2030.

Andy Wales, chief digital impact and sustainability officer for BT Group, said, “We all need to play our part in tackling climate change. That’s why, through The BT Big Sofa Summit, we’re asking people to get involved and talk about the small changes we can all make, with the help of tech, to create a greener home.”

Host your own Big Sofa Summit and spark the conversation about how you and your home could be greener. To get started and find out how smart tech can help visit BT.com/BigSofaSummit







