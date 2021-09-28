Celebrity Couples Who Got Engaged or Married at Disney Parks

Actor Jordan Fisher and nutritionist Ellie Woods said “I do” at Walt Disney World’s Cinderella Castle in November 2020.





Ellie Woods and Jordan Fisher.



Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images







After the pandemic upended their wedding plans, Fisher and Woods held a scaled-back celebration at Disney World. They exchanged vows at midnight in the courtyard of Cinderella Castle, then rode down Main Street while accompanied by Fisher’s song “Happily Ever After,” which he recorded for the Magic Kingdom park.

“We had to truncate everything, but even though it was small and sweet, it was very intimate and personal,” Fisher told People. “I had enough time to make eye contact with every guest that was there and got to soak in that moment with each individual person.”