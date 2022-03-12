Celebrities who were once child stars have married other celebs

Janet Jackson was the daughter of a famous musical family. She made guest appearances with her brothers The Jackson 5, and started her acting career. “Good Times.” When she was 16 years old — just before her pop superstardom ascent began — along came James DeBarge, part of the R&B sibling group DeBarge. “He was a sweet guy,”Jackson is recalled by the 2022 documentary “Janet Jackson,”The New York Post. “He was a nice guy.”

Jackson was 18 when she wanted to take control over her life. She secretly married DeBarge. Things quickly turned around with DeBarge. “sweet guy”to turn sour. On their wedding night, for starters, the groom disappeared for several hours. “Subconsciously, when it comes to relationships, somehow I’m attracted to people that use drugs,”Jackson spoke. “I knew that he needed help. But I wasn’t the help that he needed.”

For the “That’s the Way Love Goes”Unfortunately her first marriage failed in just months. The documentary dispels all rumors that Jackson was pregnant with DeBarge’s baby. The “Rhythm Nation”Singer claims the alleged bump was something entirely different. “I had started taking birth control pills, and back then, you could pick up weight taking them,”She shared the doc, per People. “That’s what happened to me.”

Help is available for anyone suffering from addiction. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration site or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357)