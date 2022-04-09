Celebrities Who Adopted Animals From TV and Movie Sets

Viggo Mortensen has adopted costars from “The Lord of the Rings” and “Hidalgo.”





“Hidalgo.”



Buena Vista Pictures







The cast of “Lord of the Rings” commemorated their time together by taking props from the set and getting tattoos, but Mortensen took it a step further. He adopted two horses from the set of the movies, Eurayus and Kenny, he told IGN in 2004.

“I just developed a real good friendship with [Eurayus]. He kind of came into the movie similar to the way I did. You know, didn’t have much preparation and was just thrown in and had to swim, basically. And it was rough on him and it took a while for us to kind of get in sync and for him to be comfortable around the set. So we got to be close and I wanted to stay in touch with him,” he said.

As for Kenny? “I just wanted Eurayus to have a buddy.”

Mortensen also adopted his costar, TJ, from the 2004 film “Hidalgo.”