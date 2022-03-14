Celebrities Wear the Most Daring Looks to the 2022 BAFTAs

Simone Ashley wore hot pink Valentino to BAFTAs.
The face of “Bridgerton”Season 2 saw the ensemble rearranged with pants and a sheer cape worn over a pink bra. The diamond bracelet was her most notable piece of jewelry.
Daniel Kaluuya updated his look with a feather-trimmed Prada coat.
Kaluuya kept the rest simple with a white turtleneck, black pants, and shoes. He also wore a few rings.
Ariana de Bose stunner on the red carpet in bright yellow with a high slit.
DeBose chose shoes to match the red flower detail at her waist. DeBose wore simple jewelry and kept her neckline clean.
Millie Bobby Brown wore a Louis Vuitton outfit for gothic glamour.
Brown’s dramatic look was enhanced by her long evening gloves, chunky dagger necklace and chunky evening gloves.
Haley Bennett was the star in a ball dress with outlines of body prints in various shades of red.
Bennett matched her red hair by wearing a red lip, and a one shoulder ball gown. Bennett was bare-chested, with no jewelry except for her neck and ears. However, Bennett’s hands sparkled with gold rings as well as a bracelet.
Daisy Ridley was the star in a Vivienne Westwood all-black gown featuring a sleek bodice with ruffled skirt.
The rest of her look was simple: slicked black hair, black pumps, and silver jewelry that had a hint of color.