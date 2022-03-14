Celebrities Wear the Most Daring Looks to the 2022 BAFTAs

By
Tom O'Brien
-
0
2

Simone Ashley wore hot pink Valentino to BAFTAs.

Simone Ashley at the 2022 BAFTAs.

Simone Ashley at the 2022 BAFTAs.

Mike Marsland/WireImage


The face of “Bridgerton”Season 2 saw the ensemble rearranged with pants and a sheer cape worn over a pink bra. The diamond bracelet was her most notable piece of jewelry.

Daniel Kaluuya updated his look with a feather-trimmed Prada coat.

Daniel Kaluuya at the 2022 BAFTAs.

Daniel Kaluuya, 2022 BAFTAs

Mike Marsland/WireImage


Kaluuya kept the rest simple with a white turtleneck, black pants, and shoes. He also wore a few rings. 

Ariana de Bose stunner on the red carpet in bright yellow with a high slit.

Ariana DeBose at the 2022 BAFTAs.

Ariana de Bose at the 2022 BAFTAs.

Joe Maher/Getty Images


DeBose chose shoes to match the red flower detail at her waist. DeBose wore simple jewelry and kept her neckline clean.

Millie Bobby Brown wore a Louis Vuitton outfit for gothic glamour.

Millie Bobby Brown at the 2022 BAFTAs.

Millie Bobby Brown, 2022 BAFTAs

Samir Hussein/WireImage


Brown’s dramatic look was enhanced by her long evening gloves, chunky dagger necklace and chunky evening gloves.

Haley Bennett was the star in a ball dress with outlines of body prints in various shades of red.

Haley Bennett at the 2022 BAFTAs.

Haley Bennett at the 2022 BAFTAs.

Joe Maher/Getty Images


Bennett matched her red hair by wearing a red lip, and a one shoulder ball gown. Bennett was bare-chested, with no jewelry except for her neck and ears. However, Bennett’s hands sparkled with gold rings as well as a bracelet.

Daisy Ridley was the star in a Vivienne Westwood all-black gown featuring a sleek bodice with ruffled skirt.

Daisy Ridley at the 2022 BAFTAs.

Daisy Ridley at 2022 BAFTAs.

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic


The rest of her look was simple: slicked black hair, black pumps, and silver jewelry that had a hint of color.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here