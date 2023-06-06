Celebrities Celebrating Pride Month (Photos).

Gay Pride Month takes place in June.

The LGBTQ community and its supporters should not only take this opportunity to celebrate but also raise awareness about divisive legislation which seeks to restrict individual rights and division rather than unity.

There will be Pride events in many cities.

Los Angeles will have two weekend-long celebrations. The city of West Hollywood aka WeHo held their famous Pride Parade on Sunday, 4th June. WeHo Pride Parade Icons included Laith, Jessica Betts and Niecy, as well as Melissa McCarthy.

Los Angeles Pride is the next Sunday (June 11, 2018). Margaret Cho will serve as Icon Grand Marshall. Leslie Jordan has been named Legacy Grand Marshall.

View photos of all Pride Month events.