Celebrate Leos’ and Virgos’ birthdays on Facebook with these 17 August memes

People are excited about celebrating their birthdays in August with funny memes.

HITC offers a wide range of entertaining and educational games. Enjoy memes, tweets, videos, quotes and more on social media Leos and Virgos can share their moments on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. The birthday month falls on a Sunday.

The month of August is always a time for birthdays.

The month of august is the most popular. The most popular month Birthdays are a great time to celebrate.

It makes sense that a birthday in August means conception occurs around December. Winter weather, romantic fireplaces, and holiday parties all seem to combine perfectly for the start of human mating season. Unity Point Health.

Social media users seem to agree that birthdays are celebrated a lot in August. They have even taken to Twitter as a way to inform others of the many birthdays coming up.

MORE: The best Oppenheimer memes as movie fans react to this highly anticipated film

Leo is the star sign of anyone born between 23 July and 22 August. Leo, the fifth zodiac sign in astrology is often associated with Hercules’s slaying of the Nemean Lion.

Virgo is the classification for late-August babies who were born between 23 August and 22 September. Virgo is sixth in the zodiac. Virgos, or Virgoans depending on what system you follow for astrology are people born between these dates. Virgo, the second largest constellation in the sky and only female sign is represented.

Social media birthday memes celebrating Leos, Virgos and other signs.

‘Hello August’ quotes are soon to be plastered all over all social media platforms as people welcome in the month, many also pointing out it is soon to be their birthday.

‘Keep calm it’s my birthday month’ will also likely be used by a lot of people, along with the opposite phrase ‘don’t keep calm, it’s my birthday month!’

This meme is for people celebrating their big birthdays in August.

A funny birthday message for oldies.

Pinterest is a great place to start for those who love it. Typing in ‘August birthday meme’ into the search bar will pull up tons of brilliant meme content.

Quotes from memes:

TikTok Videos for August Babies

TikTok creators share with their friends their anticipation for the upcoming birthday of August using meme videos, trending sounds and funny videos.

Some August babies even joked that American singer Taylor Swift wrote her 2020 released pop song ‘August’ purely for them.

More funny videos show people dancing along using the TikTok audio as Taylor Swift’s ‘August’ pop song.

The August babies come together on video to dance and celebrate the end of another year.

Leos and Virgos are just two of the August stars signs that some videos relate to.

The user is named @angelo_is_petty made a joke about Leos being stubborn and passionate.