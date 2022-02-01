CBS Supposes To Fire A Reporter To Reduce Costs. Signs Apparently Point To A Lead Anchor

CBS is rumored to be letting go of one their most prominent reporters. A tabloid reports that a major player at the network may be moving on. Here’s the latest CBS gossip.

CBS Creates One Of Its Own ‘Walk The Plank’?

This week, National Enquirer CBS has reported that they are cutting costs. “anchors away”One of the most well-known faces in broadcast news. Broadcast news is notoriously tough. Scandals have plagued the industry for the last decade, and now these networks aren’t afraid to let go of a famous face if they’re not pulling their weight. In order to trim some financial fat, CBS’ top brass is reevaluating some of its priciest players.

First, start the chopping CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell. When O’Donnell failed to show for the important broadcast marking one year since the January 6 riots at the Capitol, the network sent in “far less seasoned and expensive” CBS This MorningTony Dokoupil is his co-host. But sources say sending in Dokoupil was a calculated choice, and it’s signaling the end of O’Donnell’s reign at CBS.

But even if Dokoupil doesn’t take O’Donnell’s seat, something’s got to give. O’Donnell’s evening broadcast is trailing behind both NBC and ABC in the ratings, so CBS is desperate to shake things up. “When you’re in third place and they tell you you’re safe, don’t believe them,” a snitch warns. “They told Katie Couric she was safe too — and look what happened to her!”

Norah O’Donnell ‘On The Way Out’CBS

For a few reasons, this story seems unlikely. Neeraj Khemlani, CBS co-president, is the first. These rumors have been dismissed by the President.. When asked about O’Donnell’s place in the ratings, Khemlani enthusiastically announced that the broadcast was “the closest it has been to its competitors in 27 years.” And when he was pressed further on whether or not O’Donnell’s job was in danger, he said, “We have no current plans to change what we are doing. We’re leaning into our strength.” So, clearly, there are no plans to fix what isn’t broken.

Secondly, we can definitively say O’Donnell isn’t leaving CBS any time soon. O’Donnell has been selected to spearhead a new program on the CBS streaming service. The series will be called Person-to-PersonIt will feature interviews with newsmakers and begin with Brene brown, researcher and author. Obviously, CBS still has big plans for Norah O’Donnell.

CBS’s The Tabloid

This isn’t the first whiff of CBS drama we’ve caught from the National Enquirer. In a last year’s hiring, Nate Burleson was hired by the network. “last-ditch bid”Gayle King would not quit. Then, the magazine claimed Gayle King was pushing Norah O’Donnell out. The publication then claimed King had pushed O’Donnell out. And O’Donnell were on the chopping block. The result was obvious. Inquire isn’t as tuned into CBS drama as it pretends to be.

