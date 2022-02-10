CBS Allegedly Firing Norah O’Donnell, Replacing Her With Disgraced Anchor, Industry Gossip Says

Is CBS ditching Norah O’Donnell for another seasoned journalist? One tabloid claims O’Donnell’s seat on the nightly news isn’t safe. Here’s the latest CBS News gossip.

Norah O’Donnell ‘Rages’ At CBS Execs?

This week, the National Enquirer reports CBS is playing “musical chairs” with Norah O’Donnell’s job. Apparently, the network is telling O’Donnell that her spot on the Evening News is safe while shopping around for her replacement behind her back. Rumor has it, CBS even approached former NBC News anchor Brian Williams to take O’Donnell’s spot on the nightly broadcast, but he turned it down.

“Norah is both humiliated and livid they’re offering her job around — let alone to a guy who lost his anchor gig after lying about being under fire during the invasion of Iraq,” an insider dishes. But others say it was a long time coming since O’Donnell’s low ratings, high salary, and diva attitude have caused her relationship with the network to sour.

“Nobody will be sorry to see Norah walk out the door,” one tipster confesses. “She’s made herself one of the least popular people at the network while being the highest paid. That’s a lethal formula that will lead to her departure sooner than later.”

What’s Going On At CBS?

Here’s the thing: Norah O’Donnell may very well be on her way out of the CBS Evening News. If these rumors about CBS reaching out to Brian Williams are true — and according to CNN Business, they are — then O’Donnell’s position may be much less secure than CBS is making it seem.

Publicly, CBS has reassured everyone that O’Donnell isn’t going anywhere. When asked if O’Donnell’s job was in jeopardy, CBS co-president Neeraj Khemlani told Deadline, “We have no current plans to change what we are doing. We’re leaning into our strength.” This might be true, or it might not be. We don’t have many details about CBS’ attempt to poach Williams, but we do know that CBS isn’t planning on getting rid of O’Donnell entirely.

The network just gave O’Donnell a brand new series on its streaming service called Person-to-Person. Clearly, CBS’ relationship with O’Donnell hasn’t gotten so contentious that they’re leaving her behind completely. And since O’Donnell’s contract is said to expire at the end of the year, we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens.

The Tabloid On Norah O’Donnell

The National Enquirer is just about the last publication we’d trust to report accurately on O’Donnell’s job security. Last fall, the outlet reported that it was Gayle King who was pushing O’Donnell out of CBS. The tabloid even claimed that King was hand-picking her replacement. Then the magazine claimed CBS was planning to let go of O’Donnell to cut costs. So, clearly, the Enquirer is betting on CBS to boot O’Donnell out, so it can’t be trusted to report accurately on the anchor.

