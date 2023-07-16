Catelynn cries as she shares her heartbreaking relationship with her younger brother.

Catelynn Lorwell, star of the TEEN mom show Catelynn has broken into tears while trying to fix her relationship with brother.

MTV’s biggest star is having a hard time dealing with her dysfunctional parents.

4 MTV shared the latest sneak peek of Teen Mom – The Next Chapter MTV

4 Catelynn reads a text message that her brother Nick received from Catelynn. Credit: YouTube/nicholasmtv

In an Instagram sneak peak of Teen Mom: the Next Chapter, Catelynn (31), wrote to Nick a lengthy message in order to repair their broken relationship.

As she read the text to Tyler Baltierra (31), her husband, she started to cry.

She spoke about her love for him, and how much fun it was to watch him grow.

With everything that’s happened, I feel like my heart is ripped from me. My heart has been ripped out of me by everything that happened. I have cried many times and miss the bond between us. My love for you is unconditional, but our relationship must be authentic and healthy.

Nick responded by writing: “When are we going to be in touch? I will fix it if you are willing. It’s been a year, a year of s**t I didn’t even do. Cate, I’m not sure what else to add.

Tyler expressed his opinion. “He is young, but his response seems a bit condescending.”

Catelynn said that Nick may be young now, but he’ll realize later on who raised him.

HELL BREAKS LEOSE

Catelynn recently unveiled mean text messages that her grandmother, Judi Mitti, and Nick sent her following them ganging up on her on Teen Mom’s recent reunion episode.

Entertainment’s most read articles

The commotion started when the Teen Mom OG personality claimed she saw her mother, April Brockmiller, 50, drinking beer during her visit with Cate’s eldest daughter, Carly, 14, who they gave up for adoption.

Catelynn was not interested in being around Catelynn, “especially when she drinks.”

In the Instagram collection, Judi ranted at her granddaughter: “Hey, you never have to worry about me crashing your fake reunion because if I wanted to be there, I would’ve.”

She added: “We won’t let go of our blood.” Respect your people. You may one day need your people.

Nick’s older sister was yelled at: “You know we called Mom so we wouldn’t disturb your time, right?” Along with a smiling emoji.

He said: “We told Mom that we didn’t want to see you all.”

Nick said: “You’re toxic.” There were lots of laughter. “You bring the toxic.”

Move far away!

Catelynn’s own fans have expressed concern about her toxic family and TV personality.

Cate’s latest Instagram carousel posted in response to their recent public argument included cryptic quotations.

These three images contained quotes that encouraged separation from toxic situations, and healing generational trauma.

Quotes include: “I prefer to adjust my lifestyle to your absence than to adjust my boundaries in order to accommodate your disrespect.”

The second quote image in the MTV star’s photo slide show emphasized that it only “takes one person in a family to end & unwire generational trauma.”

As well as stop “inherited toxic habits & patterns.”

The quote said: “Your children or you do not need to suffer from the toxic legacy of your parents.”

Catelynn elaborated in the last quote she included on her blog post what “family does not mean.”

The quote highlighted some of the things families don’t do, including “keeping secrets,” walking on eggshells and pretending that others are well when they aren’t.

This mom captioned her post using three clap-hand emojis.

Keep on Moving

The fans praised the quoted and encouraged her to distance herself from the problematic relatives in the comment section.

“Cate, the best thing to do is give them protection against harassment. Then move….far away,” one fan wrote.

One fan said: “Yes, girl!” You and Tyler really tried to work around and with your family.

“You have your boundaries and they don’t care which shows how much they don’t respect you. Also we all seen the way you’re mom acted on teen mom family reunion and we all know who the true toxic ones are.

“You and Tyler are the healthy ones and they don’t care to change their ways and improve themselves so they are going to call you crazy and toxic because you don’t stoop to their level.

“I’m proud of you for putting your foot down and saying enough is enough and if they can’t respect that then that’s their issue.”

4 Cate attempts to repair her relationship with Nick MTV