Cate Blanchett Todd Field Movie ‘Tár’New Cast Announces Set 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline first reported about Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field’s next picture Tár, and this afternoon we learned that the film will hit cinemas on Oct. 7, 2022, with Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Mark Strong, Allan Corduner, and Sylvia Flote joining the cast.

In new plot details, we also understand that 2x Oscar winner Blanchett will be playing Lydia Tár, an orchestra conductor, widely considered to be one of the greatest in the pic’s story, and the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. The score to the movie is being composed by Oscar winner Hildur Guðnadóttir, who won for The Joker‘s best score. Guðnadóttir is the first female composer to win an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA Award for Best Original Score.

Field is also a writer and director. He produces. Tár under his Standard Film Company banner alongside Alexandra Milchan & Scott Lambert for Emjag Productions. Filming is currently underway in Berlin. Field was previously the director of the Kate Winslet 2006 New Line drama Little Children.

Hoss’ credits include Amazon series Jack Ryan, Phillip Seymour Hoffman film The Most Wanted Man Violence of Action starring Chris Pine, 2019’s The Audition. Players Agentur Management and The Artists Partnership represent her.

Merlant won the Cannes Best Screenplay title Portrait of a Lady on fire, and Jacques Audiard’s Paris, 13th District. She is represented by Agence Adequat, UTA.

Kauer is a British-German cellist who is studying with Torleif Thedéen and attended the Royal Academy of Music.

Conway van Gelder Grant represents Glover. Glover starred in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, For Your Eyes Only And more recently The Laureate, No One Has to Know. The future and what’s next Pulcinella.

Oscar winner for Best Actor: Strong stars 1917, Shazam! Cruella and The Kingsman movies and is repped WME and Markham Froggatt and Irwin.

Corduner, who is represented by CornerStone Talent Agency, 42, and Star in Florence Foster Jenkins: Defiance, Topsy-Turvy. and Showtime’s Homeland.