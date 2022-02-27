Catching up with the Biggest TV Shows Before They End

When you find yourself in the throes of a great TV show, you might feel a certain paradox brewing in your core. You want to see what happens, how this all ultimately resolves itself, but at the same time, you don’t want this experience to end. While the latter might be the overriding feeling, ultimately, you want these shows to wrap up while they’re still on top of their game to deliver the best results possible.

However, before you can think about the ending, you have to see how they get there. Sometimes you aren’t watching a show as it airs, but instead, you’ve heard of it and decide to watch it as you hear of its impending finale. In which case, you have something of a binge on your hands.

The Binge Mentality



If you’re planning on hunkering down in your free time, perhaps on an available weekend you’ve got coming up and binging through most of a show in preparation for its finale, there might be some preparations that you need to make. Of course, there are elements such as food and company, if you feel these are appropriate additions, but also other things you might want to consider to preserve your enjoyment of the show.

For example, while it might be your goal to blitz through as many episodes in as short a time as possible, this might not lead to you really enjoying the show or absorbing the individual episodes. It's important to take a break and mix up your activities by going for a walk, for example.

Keeping up with the Discussion



It’s not enough to simply watch the TV shows that you’ve heard about; you also want to be involved with the discussion surrounding them. This might include whether you thought what happened was good or bad, what you think is going to happen next, or whatever else. These might be discussions that you have in private conversations with your friends or family members, but they might also be featured in online forums and communities where you can gather a wider opinion, perhaps gaining some valuable insight into hidden meanings or behind-the-scenes information.

Knowing What’s On



The first step of all of this, of course, is finding out what’s on and when it’s ending. You might be aware that the ending of certain shows, such as Better Call Saul or Killing Eve, is coming up due to how they have been fairly prominent names in the landscape in the last few years, but beyond that, you might not know of many others.

Taking the time to look into which TV shows have been airing recently and which ones received critical attention might open the door for your interests to expand, meaning you might increase your perspective and media palette by simply trying something new and taking a chance.