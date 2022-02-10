Cat ‘safe and sound’ after pitch invasion during League One football match

By Tom O'Brien
An adventurous cat gave footballers the run around on Tuesday evening after making its way onto the turf at Hillsborough Stadium.

The athletic feline made a last-gasp appearance with just minutes left on the clock during the League One match, with Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 up against Wigan.

Wigan Athletic's Jason Kerr attempts to remove a cat from the pitch during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Tuesday February 8, 2022(Zac Goodwin/PA)PA Wire/PA Images – Zac Goodwin

Visiting Wigan defender Josh Kerr eventually scooped the mischievous moggy and passed it to someone pitchside before the game continued.

“The little fella left the stadium safe and sound,” Sheffield Wednesday tweeted.

A man retrieves a cat from the pitch during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Tuesday February 8, 2022(Zac Goodwin/PA)PA Wire/PA Images – Zac Goodwin

The game finished 1-0 to the Owls, who remain one point outside the play-off places.

