Cat Cora is married to whom?

CAT Cora is known as one of the legendary Iron Chefs that competes against world-class chefs on the Food Network show.

Cat Cora is known as a celebrity chef

Who is Cat Cora?

Cora was born April 3, 1967. She is an American professional chef and co-host of Around the World in 80 Plates.

According to her website, she is also an “author, restaurateur, contributing editor, television host and personality, avid philanthropist, health and fitness expert, lifestyle entrepreneur and proud mother of six.”

Cora gained popularity in 2005 after she became the first-ever female Iron Chef and has since gone on to be featured in other shows including FOX’s “My Kitchen Rules” and ABC’s “Family Food Fight.”

In 2006, she was then awarded Bon Appetit Magazine’s “Teacher of the Year Award” and was named the Executive Chef of the magazine.

She was even awarded The President’s Volunteer Service Award and The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award by President Barack Obama.

Cora received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology & Biology from the University of Southern Mississippi before she began her culinary career.

After graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi, Cora went on to earn a Culinary Institute of America degree in Hyde Park.

Is Cat Cora married?

Cora has been married twice throughout her life.

From 2013 to 2015, Cora was married to her longtime partner Jennifer Cora but the two parted ways after 17 years, telling People Magazine that it was a “mutual decision.”

During their time together, the former couple had four sons together, Zoran, Caje, Nash and Thatcher, who were all born via in vitro fertilization.

In 2018, Cora, 46, remarried Nicole Ehrlich, a director, producer and activist for women’s rights, and is now the SVP of Creative and Celebrity Relations. Ehrlich won Emmy Awards, MTV VMA and Grammy Awards.

After three years of marriage, the couple announced in May 2021 that they would be divorcing. However, it is not known why.

Ehrlich, who is also a mother of two sons named Gavin (and Jonas) and comes from her past relationship with Rosa Ehrlich.

From 2018 to 2021, Cora was married to Nicole Ehrlich but the two have since filed for divorce

What is Cat Cora’s net worth?

Cora has made a lot of progress since her roots in Jackson, Mississippi.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Cora’s net worth is $4 million as of 2021.

Not only is her Iron Chef and Around the World with 80 Plates shows a major part of her net worth, but she also owns multiple restaurants all over the globe.

Some of her restaurants include:

Mesa Burger (Santa Barbara)

Olilo

Cat Cora’s Kitchen & Gourmet Markets (San Francisco International Airport, Atlanta International Airport and Salt Lake City airport)

Taproom (Detroit Metro Airport)

Wicked Eats

CC x WW Cafe (Brooklyn’s Barclay Center)

Over the years she has also published multiple cookbooks.

