CAT 2019 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow | Download @ iimcat.ac.in

IIM Kozhikode, the conducting body of CAT 2019 will release the CAT 2019 admit card tomorrow i.e. on 23rd of October, 2019, after 5 PM.

The admit card will be released in the online mode and the students can download it from the official website of the MBA entrance test only, i.e., iimcat.ac.in. Remember, no other method of communication will be used to send the students their admit card details.

The students should also note that the admit card is a compulsory document to be carried by them to the exam center for appearing in the exam. Without it, the student will not be allowed to even enter the exam hall.

So, once the admit card is released, it is recommended for the candidates to download and get it print and verified as soon as possible. In case of any errors or mistakes, it needs to be highlighted to IIM Kozhikode.

As per the official update, the CAT 2019 Admit Cards will be released most probably at around 5 PM. Therefore, Candidates are recommended to keep the necessary details including their login credentials ready to make sure that they are able to download CAT 2019 admit cards easily, without facing any problems.

As per the official notification, CAT 2019 exam is scheduled to be held on 24th of November, 2019 to screen MBA aspirants seeking admission to top MBA Colleges in India, including premier B-schools including IIMs and others.

The exam is scheduled to be held at total of 374 exam centers based in total 156 cities across the country. The exam will be conducted in two sessions. The questions that will be asked will be from three key sections. They are – Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension. The duration of the exam will be three hours i.e. 180 minutes.