Casualty fans left ‘sobbing’ as Jade Lovall star quits BBC soap for good

Casualty fans were left devastated on Saturday night as fan favourite character Jade Lovall quit her nursing job – and the soap – for good.

This happened after Gabriella Leon, an actor in the medical drama, decided to retire. But there’s always hope for a return.

Jade was finally reunited this weekend with Susie, her biological mother, after a very difficult meeting last year.

But her reconciliation with her mum came as Stevie decided to exact revenge – after finding out Jade was involved in her sister’s car accident.

Stevie decided to plant drugs in Jade’s locker – leaving her to hear that she would be suspended.







During a locker search, Jade insisted the drugs weren’t hers – but it was insisted that “proper procedure” was followed.

She decided to quit her job as a nurse and make amends for her mother, despite an investigation into drugs she had stored in her bag.

Jade was at the center of several integral stories to the medical soap, including her involvement in a Covid-19 plotline that highlighted the effects mask-wearing has on those who can read lips.







And in tribute to her character, her fellow Holby City Hospital workers all learned how to say thank you and goodbye in British Sign Language.

Turning to Twitter, a legion of upset fans posted their sadness to see Jade go for good, with one writing: “Okay now I’m sobbing at everyone signing to Jade! #Casualty.”

Someone else echoed: “Right, we need to start a #BringBackJade campaign!”, while a third viewer wrote: “Jade can’t leave #Casualty! (Except she just has!).”







“Not Casualty making me emotional and ready again for another week running!” another viewer tweeted with a crying emoji.

Others were simply fuming with Stevie for daring to plant drugs in Jade’s locker, with one fuming: “Stevie you cow!!” with a row of angry-faced emojis.

“Should be Stevie leaving not Jade, honestly hope she gets found out!” Someone else followed up.

Another fan posted: “Stevie should have admitted what she had done after she said sorry. Letting Jade leave like that when she’s done nothing wrong!”

Deaf actor Gabriella Leon has appeared in Casualty since 2018 – her first major TV appearance in her acting career.

Before her appearance in the BBC medical soap, she was a star in Connections The Marcello Story as Maria Alpert.