Cast, trailer, release date and how to watch

The Fall anime schedule of 2022 was arguably the most exciting in recent history, with new episodes of Chainsaw man, Mob psycho 100, Spy x Family and Bocchi The Rock.

This season saw the return of Bleach, the anime series that inspired the television show Thousand Year Blood War. It received a 9.07/10 rating on MyAnimeList.

Thankfully we’re only a few short weeks from Bleach TYBW making its grand return with Season 1 Part 2. The following is all that Bleach lovers need to know regarding Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 including release date, the way to watch it, voice actors, theme songs and more.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation is scheduled to premiere both domestically in Japan and around the world on Saturday, July 8.

The anime will be releasing new episodes every week. Release First for Japanese domestic viewers via TV Tokyo at 11 pm local time.

Viz Media reports that the new episodes of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, which will air in Japan 30 minutes later, will also be broadcast internationally on Disney Plus and Hulu.

Hulu is If you want to know more, please contact us. At the following price:

A subscription to Disney+ will cost new customers in the UK will cost new customers £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.

The English, Spanish and Portuguese versions will also be available.

Bleach TYBW part 2 voice cast

The main cast for Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation incudes Masakazu Morita as Ichigo Kurosaki, Kentarou Itou as Renji Abarai, Yuki Matsuoka as Orihime Inoue, Fumiko Orikasa as Rukia Kuchiki, Hiroki Yasumoto as Yasutora Sado, and Noriaki Sugiyama as Uryuu Ishida.

Masakazu is known as the voice of Xin, in Kingdom (2012). He also voices Kazuya in Bakuman (2021), Marco in One Piece (1998), Whis in Dragon Ball Super Super Hero 2022 and Seiya in Saint Seiya The Hades Chapter (2005).

Kentarou itou is best known as the voice behind Yi Huan, Hiroki Kamiju, in Junjo Romantica, (2008) Yoshitake Shiraishi, in Golden Kamuy, (2018) and Chouji Aimichi, in Naruto, (2002).

Yuki Matsuoka’s most notable roles include Ayumu Kasuga (2001), Nana (2004) in Elfen Lied, Evangeline McCowell (2005) in Negiima, and Tsuruya (2006) in The Melancholy of Haruhi Szumiya.

Fumiko orikasa is best known as the voice behind Riza Hawkeye in Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, Seras in Hellsing, Shirley in Code Geas, Miu in Strawberry Marshmallow, and Seras in Hellsing.

Hiroki Yasumoto is best known for bringing to life Hoozuki in Hoozuki’s Coolheadedness (2014), King in One Punch Man (2015), Germany in Hetalia (2009), and Andrew Mills in Sword Art Online (2012).

Noriaki Sugiyama’s most notable roles have included Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto (2002), Shirou Emiya in Fate (2006), United Kingdom in Hetalia (2009), Akira in Re: Life (2016), and William Spears in Black Butler (2008).

Considering how many characters are in the anime series, Bleach TYBW Part 2 has a very long cast, which includes:

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 2, The Separation, will also see the introduction of Aoi Yūki as Liltotto, Tsuyoshi Koyama as Gerald, Sōichiro Hoshi as Nianzol, and Nao Tōyama as Giselle.

Bleach TYBW Part 2 trailer

Aniplex shared its first official Bleach TYBW Part 2 trailer on the YouTube channel of Aniplex in December 2022. Other trailers will be released between March and May 2023.

Watch all 3 trailers here:

Bleach TYBW Part 2 plot

Bleach TYBW Part 1 adapted around 60 chapters of the manga; Part 2 is expected to adapt chapters 543 – 601, which were featured in the second half of Volume 61 and then Volumes 62 – 66 of the original series.

The synopsis for Volume 61 ‘The Last 9 Days’ is as follows:

“After finally learning the truth about his mother and his own connection to the Quincies, Ichigo now faces off against his true Zanpakuto. Meanwhile, the Vandenreich prepares its final plans as Uryu’s role becomes clearer. The world’s last nine days now begin…”

The synopsis for Volume 62 ‘Heart Of Wolf’ is as follows:

“Unable to use their Bankai special abilities, the Soul Reaper captains are at a severe disadvantage against the invading Quincy army. Urahara is attempting to reverse the flow of the battle but it will not be enough if the Quincies are determined to continue the onslaught.!”

You can find the full synopsis of Bleach’s remaining manga volumes on the TYBW website. Viz Media.

Bleach TYBW part 2 theme song

The opening theme song for Bleach TYBW Part 2 is called ‘Stars’ and is performed by w.o.d., a three-piece band described by the official Bleach You can find out more about this website at as “A neo-grunge band with an overwhelming sense of music, live performance, and visual work that showcases their unparalleled originality.”

In a comment on the website of the TV series, w.o.d. acknowledged that “This is my first anime tie-up, and I never thought I would be able to sing the theme song for BLEACH, which I have watched in Jump and TV anime since I was a child, so I am very happy.”

“I composed the song by comparing myself with Ichigo and Uryu, who face their pasts and carve out their own paths despite the scars they carry. When I saw our song being played along with the animation PV, I was shaken to my core.”

What is the number of episodes in Bleach TYBW Part 2?

Bleach TYBW Part 2 is yet to reveal the total number of episodes.

First part was broadcast in 13 episodes from October 11, 2022 to December 27, 2022.

The Separation will also include thirteen individual episodes, as the majority of split-cour anime productions feature 13 episodes per broadcast.

Bleach TYBW part 2 animation studio

Studio Pierrot is responsible for the animation of Bleach TYBW Part 2. Studio Pierrot is also known as the producer of anime series such as:

Directing Part 2 will be Tomohisa Taguchi, who shared that he was “honored to participate in this tremendously huge and great work” in a celebratory comment to the series website:

“I was a reader of the manga when it was serialized, and I can still vividly remember how impressed I was that such a cool manga could exist. The staff and I are working every day to recreate the thrills and emotions of the time in animation. There is still some time left before the broadcast, but please look forward to it.”

This article will be updated with new information regarding Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation, so keep checking back in for all your anime questions.

