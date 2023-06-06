Cast of Freeform’s Cruel Summer

After many years, the 90s anthology Cruel Summer returns with a brand new season featuring new characters, an intriguing new city, and a darker mystery. Click here to find out more. Source:

The ’90s Anthology is finally here after a long time. The Cruel Summer Hulu has a brand new season of the hit series, which features new characters and a mystery new town. The latest season features both seasoned actors as well as newcomers. Viewers are sure to be interested in the cast of this new installment. Learn more about our cast and characters.

Sadie Stanley as Megan

Sadie Stanley in 'Cruel Summer,' a Freeform show.

Sadie Stanley, a former Disney Channel star who played the lead role in live-action version of “Wild World”, is an actress. Kim Possible movie. You can also find out more about the following: Cruel Summer Sadie plays Megan Landry, a risk-averse, straight-A student from a working-class background. Sadie explained her character to Cosmopolitan that, “She’s obsessed with coding. She’s super smart, super ambitious. She has big plans for her future and for her life.”

Lexi Underwood is Isabella LaRue

Lexi Underwood in Cruel Summer, a Freeform production.

Lexi Underwood best known as Pearl The Little Fires That Are Everywhere She also played Malia Obama opposite Viola Davis’s Michelle Obama on the Showtime miniseries, The First Lady Isabella LaRue is the character she plays in Season 9. The Cruel Summer. Isabella is a daughter of two rich diplomats, and an exchange students invited to live for a whole year with Megan Landry.

“Isabella is a charmer, especially when we first meet her,” Lexi Underwood said to Cosmopolitan. “In the second phase [winter 1999]Isabella is a “shapeshifter” as I describe her. She added, “We can see the influence of others on her, especially in her appearance.” The third period [summer 2000], I would say she is definitely in a redemption state.”

Griffin Gluck, Luke Chambers

Griffin Gluck is Sadie Stanley in 'Cruel Summer.

Griffin Gluck is a romantic interest on Netflix Tall Girl The following are some examples of how to get started: Tallgirl 2 As well as true crime parody American Vandal The fantasy genre Locke & Key. Acting on the streets was his first job. Grey’s Anatomy Spin-off Private Practice Kate Walsh is facing the opposite direction. Griffin is Megan’s (and her crush) Luke Chambers. Luke comes from a rich family and lives on the other side of town. The interview was conducted with Cosmopolitan, Griffin said, “He doesn’t know who he is, and he has some family drama that’s affecting him. He’s figuring out what his relationship with Megan is. He doesn’t know exactly what he wants to do with his life.” “He knows he doesn’t want to follow in his dad’s business footsteps,” he continued.

Who will be joining as the supporting actors?