Cassie Amato poses stunningly in a black bathing suit with sexy cuts outs

CASSIE AMATO looks just as stunning even after she partied with Sam Clafin over the weekend.

For a photo shoot of beachwear, the model showed off her side in a black cutout swimsuit.

Cassie Amato, a model in black with cutouts, poses for a stunning photo.Capture Media Agency
Cassie was enjoying herself at Glastonbury last weekend

Sam, the Hunger Games star who was 36 years old and Cassie’s friend, went to Glastonbury Festival last week.

Gushing over Sam in an Instagram tribute, she penned: “I’ll love you in this lifetime and every lifetime.”

Couple confirms their love last September

They had their first red carpet event as a couple at Elton John’s Oscars viewing party in March.

Sam split from his wife, Guardians Of The Galaxy actress Laura Haddock in 2019.

Brit actor Sam, 36, and Cassie made no secret of how much they fancied one another when they started dating after leaving gushing messages on each other’s pictures.

He wrote next to one of Cassie’s bikini snaps: “You are perfect”.

In 2016 Sam played quadriplegic (Will Traynor) alongside Emilia Clarke in Me Before You

Love, Rosie, the romantic comedy that was adapted from Cecelia’s Ahern’s book Where Rainbows End, also featured him.

