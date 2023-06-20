Casey DeSantis and the Republicans’ defense of Casey DeSantis

Republicans have come to Casey DeSantis’ defence after an article referred to her marriage as “insular” and many want to know the meaning of an “insular marriage”.

A Washington Post story profiling the First Lady of Florida and former television journalist looked into the couple’s relationship and Casey’s power and influence in her husband, Ron DeSantis’ political campaign.

Some Republicans on Twitter were unhappy with the choice of words used in the article and felt as though they needed to defend Casey and Ron’s “insular” marriage. They took to Twitter and reacted.

What is the meaning of an ‘insular marriage’?

The phrase “insular” was used in a recent Washington Post The article below explains how to get started. Casey DeSantis is married to Ron DeSantis.

The story, which included interviews with those close to the couple, focused on Casey’s role in her husband’s career and her influence as First Lady of Florida.

Insular – what is it? The article seems to use insular to mean that the couple “didn’t let people in”.

The Washington Post article portrayed to the couple as a close-knit pair, as shown through the fact that Ron usually refers to the two of them as one such as “when we got elected” and “when we protect freedom”.

Casey had a seat “at the table every time”, Stephen Lawson, the communications director on the 2018 campaign said, and her focus is “ always on putting the governor in the best light possible”.

One former administration official said that “nothing really happened without Casey’s blessing, approval or awareness”.

Republicans defend Casey DeSantis

The article quickly became popular on social media. Republicans came to Casey’s defence, particularly regarding the fact they called her marriage “insular”.

Conservative commentator Gabriella Hoffman: "Gasp! Florida's First Lady is in an insular marriage—oh my!—and that's icky because she's, by all appearances, dedicated to her to husband and vice versa?! How dare she be normal, committed to one man, and want an enduring marriage!"

A Twitter user also asked about insularity: "Does that mean they aren't cheating on each other?".

They added that they would love to have a “loving, devoted, supportive marriage,” and wrote: “Here’s to the normalcy of the DeSantis marriage.”

DeSantis supporters said that the "attacks" on Casey are getting "more disgusting by the day".

How many years have Casey DeSantis & Ron DeSantis been together?

Casey DeSantis & Ron DeSantis were first introduced in 2006, on the University of North Florida’s golf course. The couple married at Disney World three years after they met. Now they have three kids together, Madison, Mason and Mamie.

Mamie, 2, is the first baby to be born in the Florida Governor’s Mansion in more than 50 years.

In his 2023 memoir, Ron DeSantis wrote about the day he met his wife and called it his life’s “most fortuitous moment”.

He wrote: "There was no way I was leaving that driving range without asking her on a date."