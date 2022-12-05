Carrot Top wasn’t in love with his Most Iconic Family Guy Line

His appearance at “The Joe Rogan Experience” (via YouTubeCarrot Top shared his creative process with listeners and gave them insight into some of his inspirations. For someone with a work as ridiculous as Carrot Top, it’s an interesting conversation. “Family Guy” Cameo can be seen that he takes his job in prop comedy very seriously. He even resents having his work misrepresented.

“They sent me the script,” Carrot Top was brought back, but when the comedian saw that the See-Saw joke, he protested and told “Family Show” Creator Seth MacFarlane said that the material didn’t reflect his original vision. “But See Saw is really…stupid,” Carrot Top recalls MacFarlane telling him. However, he found out later that MacFarlane was the one who wrote the gag. “stupid,” However, it’s still! Even if MacFarlane wanted to use a Carrot Top prop, animation was complete, so Carrot Top had two options. He could either do the joke himself or have it recited by an actor.

“I still to this day get [people on the street shouting] “Carrot Top says “See Saw!” so even though he doesn’t like the gag, it is a fact that he has to admit its popularity. However, it doesn’t look like he’ll add the gag to his act anytime soon.