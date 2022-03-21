Caroline Calloway, Influencer, Accused of not Paying $40,000 Rent

Caroline Calloway, an influencer, is accused of failing to rent at $40844.

Her landlord also accuses her of subletting the unit without permission to a poet friend.

The court received images showing the apartment in chaos, with grimy walls surrounded by muck and a tub filled with mud.

Caroline Calloway, a celebrity influencer, was accused by her landlord of not paying over $40,000 rent for her apartment in New York.

According to A March 17th court complaintCalloway, who amassed 625,000 FollowersInstagram. She suspended her account in January of this year and began renting her West Village apartment.

Calloway had made the announcement earlier in the year. well-documentedYou can move from New York City to Florida. Calloway’s landlord at 205 W. 15th St. LLC alleges that the influencer “abandoned the premises”She moved all her belongings and furniture out of her home without informing anyone.

Calloway filed a landlord application Several photosThese images allegedly show Calloway’s apartment after her departure. These images show what appears like a filthy, abandoned apartment with a muck-filled tub.

Calloway is also accused in illegally subletting the apartment of poet Rachel Rabbit White to White’s husband Nico Walker. Both of these are named as defendants.

“We have never given Defendant White or any other individuals other than Defendant Calloway permission to occupy the Premises,”The filing is based on claims made by the landlord. “Nor has Defendant Calloway asked for permission for any individuals other than herself to live in the Premises. One of Defendant White’s tweets specifically references that this will be her fourth apartment in four months, suggesting quite clearly that this act of moving into unauthorized apartments is hardly new to her, and confirming that she has only been in the Premises for at most two weeks.”

According to the court filings, Calloway failed to pay her rent for nine months. Calloway is being sued over rent of $2,734.64 per monthly. This brings the total amount to $40,844.56. Lawyers for Calloway’s landlord have also requested $25,000 more in damages.

In November 2015, Flatiron Books signed Calloway a $500,000 book contract. However, she did not deliver any manuscript. She asked her publishers to withdraw her contract and request that she repay $165,000.

Over the years Calloway has been in several scandals and controversies. Natalie Beach, a woman claiming to have helped Calloway in 2019, said that she did. Ghostwrite much of Calloway’s Instagram. In the same year, Calloway had been compared to a One-woman Fyre FestivalAfter she booked, paid for, and then cancelled a worldwide tour of “creative workshops.”Snake Oil, a beauty product that Calloway started selling for $210, was not delivered to many of the customers who purchased it. Customers filed complaints against Calloway over claims she made about her product. Vice reported.

Insider reached out to White and Calloway for comment but they did not respond immediately. In a March 20, tweet, Calloway expressed her disgust at rent.