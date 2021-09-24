Carol Vorderman, 60, strips to tiny bikini for ‘health and healing’ cryotherapy session

Carol Vorderman stripped down to her bikini and boots to take part in a cryotherapy treatment and gasped in shock at the brutal effects of the cold.

The 60-year old beauty, who is a total stranger to the world, slipped into a bikini after completing a MINUS 196C session of cryotherapy on Thursday.

She posted a snap captioned: “Getting FROZEN in a bikini.”

Carol then shared a video of herself in the cryotherapy machine, screaming while looking at the temperature dial.

She captioned the post: “CRYO….COOOOLLDDDD….in a bikini and furry boots and thermal gloves…got it down to MINUS 196C today….omg three minutes for healing and health…..loved it actually….Stops me being a wuss.”









Carol can be heard saying “only three minutes” as she moves back and forward to warm up.

The camerawoman then shouted: “Don’t look at the numbers.”

To take her mind off the freezing temperatures Carol began to tell a story about a day when she was lying on a warm beach in Wales.

“Let me tell you a story of when I was lying on a warm beach in Wales, the sun was shining.









“I was in a little bikini and it was so hot and gorgeous… and I thought I’d get in the water but the water wasn’t as cold as this.”

Wrapped in a towel Carol said after the grueling treatment was over: “I made it, I actually made it.. wow that was cold.”

She can be heard saying “only three minutes” as she moves back and forward to warm up.









The former countdown queen has been keeping fit over summer with plenty of hikes in Wales, as well as taking up paddle boarding.

She shared a multitude of stories on Instagram making fun of the cold, with one reading: “anything to kill time,” with four laughing face emojis, as she stood in the chamber with cold smoke billowing out

While another read: “Felling HOT HOT NOT HOT.”

The star recently opened up about her brother Anton’s story and how he “suffered abuse” over his appearance as a child due to being born with a severe cleft lip.

Anton set up the Cleft Lip and Palate Association, which Carol has been a patron of for the last 20 years. She was seen gushing over how “wonderful” her brother is in an emotional video on her social media page