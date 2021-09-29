Cardi B Wore Feathers and Sequins for First Event Since Giving Birth

Cardi B made her first red-carpet appearance since giving birth to her son in feathers and sequins.

She had matching red, sparkly eyebrows for “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” at Paris Fashion Week.

On September 4, the rapper revealed via Instagram that she had given birth to her second child and son.

Cardi B made the first public appearance since she gave birth earlier this September to her second baby.

The 28-year-old rapper made quite an entrance at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs for the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exibition as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday while wearing an extravagant red-and-pink outfit.

This ensemble featured a stunning sequinned dress featuring a plunging neckline and satin train. It also included a halo made of feathers. The outfit hails from Mugler’s 1995 couture collection, according to her stylist Kollin Carter.

The look was paired with sparkly red eyes, long gloves and a choker made of ruby.

Cardi B was making her first public appearance since September 4, when she gave birth to Offset, the Migos rapper. The couple — who also share a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture — announced the arrival of their son in an Instagram post from September 6. They have not yet made public his name as of the writing.

Cardi B, who is known for her daring looks, has previously worn Mugler designs on the red carpet. For the 2019 Grammy awards, she wore an outfit that was inspired by artist Sandro Botticelli’s “The Birth of Venus.”

As Insider’s Amanda Krause previously reported, the look featured a semi-sheer, pink-and-black Mugler dress that was adorned in pearls over a sheer bodysuit. This unique silhouette gave rise to a ruffle shape that recreated the appearance of the woman emerging from a shell, as shown in the famous artwork.





