Cardi B Shuts Down Rumours On Whether She Got a Tummy Tuck Post Pregnancy

Cardi B Gets Honest About “Crazy Delivery” of Baby No. 2

Cardi B earned this body through nine months of hard work.

The “WAP” rapper got honest about her post-pregnancy body in a series of Instagram Story videos on Thursday, Sept. 30. In the candid clips, she made sure to shut down rumors that she’s had any work done after welcoming her son three weeks ago.

“Right now, I got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son because he was sitting so low. You know when your baby is low, your hips spread,” the 28-year-old shared. “But everybody’s like, ‘Cardi, you so snatched. What do you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?'”

The answer is no. As Cardi explained, “You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me. I lost so much blood, guys.”

She went on to hint at her scary pregnancy story but saved the entire tale for another day. “One day, I’m gonna talk to you guys about my crazy ass delivery,” she said. “But anyway, yes, I look snatched. Especially when I take these paparazzi pics.”